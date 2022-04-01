The Knox County Grand Jury handed down indictments for the month of March on Friday. Among them, a woman accused of driving under the influence before a serious accident and a man who threatened to kill three people during a burglary.
Terina Garland, 49, of Gray was indicted on three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, failure to illuminate headlights, and failure to wear seat belts. On December 14, 2021 The Big One 106.3FM reported “a serious accident with injuries on Highway 25E in Barbourville in front of Tractor Supply.” Garland was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for her injuries at the time. A warrant was also obtained to take blood from her.
According to a police report from the accident, Garland was “driving on a suspended license, the truck she was driving had no headlamps illuminated, and neither she or the nine-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt.” Garland was originally charged with various traffic violations, however more charges were later added. Three counts of second-degree assault were added for crashing into the other vehicle while under the influence and causing injuries. She was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment related to the driver of the other car.
On September 14, 2021 Derek Rains, 27, of Corbin allegedly entered a Knox County home with the intent to commit a crime. While there he reportedly threatened to kill or harm three people. Last Friday he was indicted on three counts of third-degree terroristic threatening and one count of burglary in the second degree. Rains was not free for long after the alleged crime. The next day, Corbin Police received word that Rains had sought treatment for a head injury. Rains has been held ever since in the Whitley County Detention Center. He is currently under indictment there three counts each of first-degree wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.
David Gambrel, 52, of Pineville was handed a six-count indictment, including a charge of assaulting a police officer. Gambrel was arrested on August 26, 2021 following a traffic stop shortly after midnight. He was found to have six active warrants at the time and was asked out of the vehicle. A brief scuffle came as Officer Karl Middleton attempted to place him under arrest. Once Gambrel was detained, a bag he had dropped earlier was found to contain 31.36 grams of suspected meth. He was indicted for trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree. Assault third-degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, rear plate not illuminated, and driving on an expired license. Gambrel was arrested following the indictment and remains in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.
Amanda Gray, 33, of Gray was indicted for burglary in the third-degree, third-degree criminal trespassing, menacing, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and assault fourth degree. She was arrested on November 17, 2021 after reportedly snooping around a local business. When the owner came out to confront her, she allegedly went in to their camper and struck them before being pushed back outside. Police arrived soon after and took her into custody following a short struggle. Gray was held in the Knox County Detention Center until January 31 when she was released due to the 60 requirements on indictments.
Indictments:
Cory North, 20, Barbourville, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt.
Cameron Hubbard, 19, Rockhold, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt.
Jessica Baker, 43, Barbourville, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt.
Jerry May, 33, Girdler, possession of a controlled substance first degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt.
Jeremy Smith, 43, London, possession of a controlled substance first degree, driving under the influence, possession marijuana, failure to signal.
Lawrence Dhonau III, 49, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, failure to signal, careless driving, possession of marijuana.
David Dhonau, 44, Barbourville, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Gibson, 36, Corbin, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, possession of a controlled substance second degree, possession of a controlled substance third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kashema Dawkins, 28, North Lauderdale, FL, theft by deception, three counts theft by deception $1,000 or more, four counts theft of identity.
