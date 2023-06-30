A grand jury has indicted a Corbin man on charges of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
Zachary Marcum, 27, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on January 23. According to the arrest citation, Marcum possessed/viewed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.
Marcum was allegedly identified as a party in a ‘Wickr Chat’ that was sharing child sexual exploitation.
The subject advised troopers that he uses his phone to view, save, and share the illicit material.
Marcum had been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 fully secured bond and was released on April 28.
In other indictments, the Knox County Grand Jury also returned the following:
Steven Isiah Roark, Barbourville, one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, two counts of first degree fleeing or evading police, one count of reckless driving, one count of first degree wanton endangerment, one count second degree criminal mischief, one count of first degree persistent felony offender.
John Joseph Hart, Corbin, one count of first degree bail jumping.
Kevin Winston Simmons, Barbourville, one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance second offense, one count of trafficking in a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randall Bays, London, one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense, one count of failure to produce an insurance card, one count of careless driving, one count of first degree persistent felony offender.
Stacie Marie Goley aka: Stacie Jones, Barbourville, one count of first degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense.
Tanya Renee Simpson aka: Tanya R. Davis, Tanya Kinder Simpson, Artemus, one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of failure to have tail lamps, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense.
Larry Wayne Simpson, Barbourville, one count of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
Retha Gayle Robbins, Harlan, two counts of first degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and buprenorphine in an improper container.
Steven Isiah Roark, Barbourville, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of first degree persistent felony offender.
