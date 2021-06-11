Last Saturday was a busy day on the heart of Barbourville.
The first ‘Market on the Square’ community yard sale was held around the Court Square. Nearly every available spot was used by sellers who arrived early in the morning to claim their space. By noon some sellers had already left, having sold out of inventory. Some reported sales over $1,000 within the first two hours. Knox County Circuit Court Clerk and long time auctioneer Greg Helton oversaw the 12 p.m. auction that drew a crowd to the courthouse steps. The success of the first sale prompted Mayor David Thompson to exclaim, “We’re going to keep doing this once per month til the snow flies.”
Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon had this to say about the event: “Market on the Square was a huge success last week. Our first-ever downtown yard sale was host to a variety of vendors. Hundreds of buyers were downtown looking for a treasure. Not only did the yard sale promote camaraderie with neighbors, it also was a way for sellers to make money out of items that they may not have any use for but will be helpful to others. We plan on making Market on the Square a monthly event that our neighborhood will look forward to on the first Saturday of every month through October. Our next yard sale will be held on July 3. Market on the Square was a great way to unload those unwanted items in a fun and profitable way for all.
“The goal of any downtown event is to bring people into the downtown area hoping they will pick up a bite to eat or shop in local businesses around the Court Square and enjoy what our downtown has to offer. One thing we need to work on is getting vehicles that people are not using to sell out of their trunks off the square so that we can have more space for other vendors. Next month we will have a side street dedicated to local farmers. Keeping in the spirit of activities for the Fourth of July, there will be a hotdog eating contest on the courthouse steps at noon, followed by Knox Street Thunder from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fourth of July Fireworks at the Barbourville City Park at 9:30 p.m.”
After the yard sale, dozens of cars and trucks rolled in for Knox Street Thunder. This past weekend’s show saw over 125 vehicles. One attendee commented that it was the biggest turn out he had seen at the popular event.
This Saturday will see the return of the Dirty South Truck Show from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the old Barbourville Waterpark. Also coming to town is the return of pro wrestling to the Knox County Middle School gym. Ohio Valley Wrestling will be holding a free show to benefit the Appalachian Children’s Home. The show will feature raffles for a 65 inch television and a YETI Tundra 65 cooler.
