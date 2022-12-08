Lawsuits
Vanderbilt Mortgage Finance Inc. v. Christopher Rose Div. I
Shelter Mutual Ins. Co. v. April Sprinkles Div. III
Western Funding Inc. v. Allen Sturdivant Div. I
Trinity Mills v. Kaitlynn Jones Div. III
Mariner Finance LLC v. James Gibson Div. II
Brandon Brooks v. Cassidy Hinkle Div. III
Jessica Strean v. Phoenix Soaring LLC, Mr. Gatti’s Div. II
Addie Wagers v. Jimmy Taylor Div. I
Republic Finance LLC v. Julie Messer Div. II
Jonas Kirkland v. Jimmy Brown, et al. Div. I
Eoler Hermes N. American Ins. Co., et al, v. Kingdom Coal Div. II
Jason Engle v. Ashley Hibbard Div. III
Deeds
Patsy Messer to Matthew and Amber Smith, Knox Co. property.
Charles Sprinkles to Joshua Epperson, Knox Co. property.
Kevin and Julia Manley, Mitzi Girardin, Tony Gambrel, Laura Murray, Donald and Cynthia Gambrel to Agnes Stacey, Knox Co. property
Earl Sowders to William and Andrea Stewart, Knox Co. property.
Harley and Casey Goins to Timothy and Deborah Lemery, Knox Co. property.
Triple C Investments to Stacy Smallwood, Knox Co. property.
Alysha Moses to Stephenie Moses, Knox Co. property.
Donald and Joanna Tabor, Karen Harland, George and Karen Tabor to Rex and Michelle Wade, Knox Co. property.
CCFI LLC to Bradley and Karen Johnson, Knox Co. property.
Brendon Swanigan, Ashleigh McCarroll, and Kelly Ferguson to Shawna Norris, Knox Co. property.
Dejuan and Jeff Carnes to Lucas and Cecilina Carnes, Knox Co. property.
Roger Williamson and Hobert Helton to Joe Partin, Knox Co. property.
Darlene Liford to Rogelio and Barbara Rodriguez, Knox Co. property.
Barbara Burnett to Clyde and Carolyn Burnett, Knox Co. property.
Ruby Hood to Dakota Joseph and Jaicinna Singh, Knox Co. property.
Gail Hacker to Nathan Uhl, Knox Co. property.
Edwin Callebs to Jeff Callebs, Knox Co. property.
Margaret and Glen Mills to Billy Mills and Wilderness Properties LLC, Knox Co. property.
Joseph and Kimberly Roskopf to Kimberly and Joseph Roskopf, Knox Co. property.
Roy and Delores Ramsey to Michael and Melanie Yeager, Knox Co. property.
Brittany and Kevin Baker to Cory and Karley Estep, Knox Co. property.
Grenada Gray Estate and Greg Hunter to James and Tia Smith, Knox Co. property.
Marriages
Jesi Hendrickson, 36, Barbourville to Nicholas Gray, 32, Williamsburg.
Shawntee Little, 23, Livingston to John Mills, 32, Berea.
Angela Garland, 20, Barbourville to Dillion Snyder, 20, Barbourville.
Karen Polasko, 22, Barbourville to Malachi Kelley, 23, Barbourville.
Stephanie Carnes, 32, Walker to Brody Cornett, 30, Artemus.
Lisa Mills, 39, Barbourville to Arthur McVey, 34, Barbourville.
