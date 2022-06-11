For those seeking a non-partisan office in Knox County, the filing deadline has passed as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
Filing to run for Knox County School Board in District 1 is incumbent Kevin Hinkle. He will be unopposed on the November ballot. In District 2, a four-way race between James E. Gray, Kay Powers, Jimmy Walters and Mike Baker will determine who sits on that seat for the next term of the Knox County Board of Education.
Barbourville Independent Schools’ Board of Education has a race to determine three of its members. Incumbent board members Will Daniels, Edwin Smith, and Bonita Williams are joined by challenger Jon Cariba Phoenix. In this race, the top three vote-getters will determine the three serving going forward after November. In serving the unexpired term of the seat once held by Sandy Lundy is Jason Reeves. Reeves currently fills the position and will be unopposed on the November ballot.
Six people are vying for one of three positions serving as Knox County Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor. Those six are Cloyce Hinkle, Tommy Bargo, Alva Patterson, Charles ‘Tricky’ Willis, John W. Bays, and Chris Brewer. The top three vote-getters will serve on the next term for Soil and Water Conservation.
In city government races, the current slate of City Council members, including Wilma Barnes, Eddie Joe Smith, Mike Johnson, Jeremy Hicks, Corey Chesnut and Ronnie Moore each filed to run again and with no other candidates running, will automatically go on to win in November and serve another term. Likewise, Mayor David Thompson will be unopposed in November and go on to serve another term leading the City of Barbourville.
