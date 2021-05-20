Mayor David Thompson spoke briefly with The Mountain Advocate Tuesday, giving an update on ballpark issues discussed addressed in a May 6 City Council meeting.
Thompson stated that in the time since the meeting, some coaches have spent several days working on the field at Walnut Park and that the city had delivered sand to the field when asked. Coaches have also asked about fixing drainage problems at the field, which Thompson said is being looked into. “We’ll help them anyway we can. All they have to do is ask,” he said.
Thompson also said that no parents had inquired about running concessions since the meeting, a major point that was brought up. He reiterated that Little League parents work concessions every night and that the current bidding for concessions was the result of the actions of a former public figure.
“At the end of the day it’s going to take everybody working together,” Thompson said of maintaining the park. He noted that while some had stepped up in recent weeks, others had not.
