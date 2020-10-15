During a series of stops promoting funding dispersed from the CARES Act, Kentucky Senator and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers made a stop at Barbourville ARH on Tuesday.
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers opened the event, speaking to the efforts to save the hospital and pointed out the work of State Representative-elect Tom O’Dell Smith on the project.
Rogers spoke about ARH (Appalachian Regional Healthcare) taking over the hospital and the economic impact of it. “I want to thank ARH for enhancing and protecting several of our rural hospitals in Eastern Kentucky,” he said. Rogers also touted the $23 million loan he helped secure in 2014 for the hospital before ARH took over. He continued that he has been working with officials to secure more funding for rural hospitals during the pandemic and to battle the opioid epidemic. “During this pandemic we’re also suffering from another pandemic inside it, opioids,” he stated. Rogers highlighted Operation UNITE and its work fighting drugs, pointing out the program has gone nationwide.
McConnell thanked the socially-distanced healthcare workers in front of him at the event for their bravery during the pandemic. He compared their response to COVID-19 to the first responders that served on 9/11.
McConnell then pivoted to the CARES Act, speaking about the impact of the $2 trillion bill and supplemental bill that he stated totaled closer to $3 billion. He continued that he would be proposing a $500 billion follow up bill next week, in contrast to a $3 billion second round proposed by Democrats. McConnell painted the Democrat’s proposal as “taking advantage of the emergency to take care of things that have nothing to do with it.” He added that he believes the issues have been due to the proximity to the election.
The Majority Leader pointed out that Barbourville ARH had received $4.8 million, and the entire ARH system received $53 million from the CARES Act. He also mentioned $1.3 million dollars that had gone to Union College, $1 million to Grace Health and $7.9 million total for Knox County.
In closing, McConnell took time to encourage Kentuckians to continue to wear masks and keep social distancing. ‘My friends the coronavirus is not going away until we get a vaccine,” he said. He pointed out the surge in cases in the state and spoke highly of efforts to develop a vaccine; stating “we’ve pumped billions of dollars into testing and treatment.” He added that there is nothing we know of that reduces the spread as effectively as masking and social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.