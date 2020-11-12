After losing the election by just 20 votes, incumbent Knox County Schools District 3 board member Charles Merida filed for a recanvass with County Clerk Mike Corey’s office. Merida received 531 votes to challenger Jim Miles’ 551 votes.
In a letter Corey received from Merida on Tuesday morning, Merida cited the “razor thin margin of votes” and mentioned “possibility of fraud.”
Corey stated until this letter, his office has received no complaints of voter fraud or any election irregularities in Knox County. Corey acknowledged Merida was within his right to request the recanvass, which took place today at 9 a.m. in the Knox County Fiscal Court Room.
Corey said the extended deadline to count absentee ballots by close of business on Friday, November 6 yielded eight additional ballots, but only seven qualified to be counted as one was postmarked for November 4, one day after the deadline to mail the ballot. He said the local race in question was not among those on the late absentee ballots.
During the recanvass, Merida took time to address the Board of Elections who had gathered in the Fiscal Courtroom. "I'm pretty sure these numbers are not even going to change," he said before adding "the governor didn't take into consideration that he opened it up for some problems," regarding changes to the state's voting due to Covid-19.
Merida pointed out what he saw as issues with this year's election. He stated that the election worker who checked his ID when he voted early at the courthouse didn't make eye contact with him. "How do they know that was my ID?" he said. Merida noted the worker behind the counter did look at him as the other worker scanned his ID.
Merida stated that he had people watching the voting centers at Flat Lick and Dewitt schools. "I told them to stay in their cars and not have contact with anybody," he said, adding his watcher observed people coming from the voting center and going to a certain vehicle with a piece of paper. "I have no idea what was on that piece of paper but I can speculate," he said before speculating that they were pre-marked ballots. No call was made to the clerk's or sheriff's office regarding the claims on election day. Merida did make suggestions such as stationing deputies in the parking lot of polling places.
Merida would go on to claim that the election could have been changed for "$500." He would add, "am I saying that's what happened, I cannot because I did not see it." Merida also claimed to know two people who don't live in the district that still voted. "How can I prove that? I'd have to go to circuit court," he said. Corey responded to Merida's claims by saying "be more specific and we'll address that to the proper channel."
Corey pointed out that only two complaints were received on election day and thanked Sheriff Mike Smith for his department always responding to any incidents. One complaint involved signs being too close to a polling site, which a deputy confirmed were a legal distance away. The second complaint involved a poll worker not wearing a mask.
Merida stated he or someone else could have "bombarded" the sheriff's office with calls, but didn't. "All you had do was call our number and I would have dispatched someone to that location," Corey replied. Corey also stated that "it's not too late" for Merida to "get us some facts" before he appears before the Knox County Grand Jury on November 23 where the law requires him to report an instances of fraud.
Merida then stated that the person his people had referred to earlier when claiming people were taking papers to a vehicle was Marty Smith, the person Merida originally defeated for the school board seat. Merida claimed Smith was positioned in a way that he could see police enter the site and leave before they could see him, returning after the officer would leave. "That's the person who was having contact with people coming in to the election poll, talking to them. They go in and vote, they go to his vehicle...show him a paper and leave."
Marty Smith denied the allegation in a statement to the Advocate. “ I am a Christian man. I pray for Charles and I pray for this country. I did not buy any votes.”
"I could have called you, had your troopers [deputies] running around in circles, what good would it have done?" said Merida. He stated he wanted to see a monitor at the site because if "an opponent calls, it just seems like they're trying to get someone in trouble." He added, "there's no reason for Marty Smith to be at Flat Lick in a KU truck," noting that Smith voted at Dewitt. "I guess he had just as much a win here as Mr. Miles did," he said of Smith, "I guess the grudge continues on."
Merida contended that "between me and Mr. Miles one-on-one, Mr. Miles wouldn't have beat me. Period I'll just tell ya." he added that when "outside entities" get involved, "you have no idea what's going to happen."
Sheriff Mike Smith told Merida that the board appreciated his concerns and that the board would look at them. "We want to assure you we'll do the right thing for the people of Knox County," he said.
Merida reiterated that he wasn't concerned with the numbers from the polls and that he didn't expect them to change. He told the board he "didn't want to put you through going through the numbers," he added, "I just wanted to talk to ya." Corey informed him that under the law, the board would still have to go through the numbers since Merida requested the recanvass.
The recanvass itself went smoothly with Corey inviting Merida to sit next to him to view the numbers as they were read aloud. The recanvass proceeded smoothly with no issues arising. The board then voted to adjourn the special called session.
