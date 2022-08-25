ADVOCATE NEWS REPORT

A Michigan man is being held in the Knox County Detention Center after he was busted carrying “several thousand Oxycodone tablets” on Saturday.

Steven M Price

According to the arrest citation, Steven Marquis Price, 50 of Detroit, Mich. was apprehended by Barbourville Police Department Detective Adam Townsley, who was conducting an investigation into the distribution of Oxycodone. Following up on information obtained during his investigation, Townsley was on the lookout for someone known as “Mike” heading to Knox County with a large quantity of Oxycodone pills. The individual was described as an African American male “that dresses above par, wears sunglasses and would be operating a rental vehicle with Ohio registration plate” the citation reads.

