A Michigan man is being held in the Knox County Detention Center after he was busted carrying “several thousand Oxycodone tablets” on Saturday.
According to the arrest citation, Steven Marquis Price, 50 of Detroit, Mich. was apprehended by Barbourville Police Department Detective Adam Townsley, who was conducting an investigation into the distribution of Oxycodone. Following up on information obtained during his investigation, Townsley was on the lookout for someone known as “Mike” heading to Knox County with a large quantity of Oxycodone pills. The individual was described as an African American male “that dresses above par, wears sunglasses and would be operating a rental vehicle with Ohio registration plate” the citation reads.
After observing the vehicle as described, including the driver matching the description provided, Townsley observed as the car swerved several times along KY 229 before making a left-hand turn onto KY 1304.
Officer Hunter Luttrell pursued the suspect vehicle and made a traffic stop where he ordered the subject out of the car. Once out of the car, Luttrell asked the driver if anything illegal was in the car, to which “above stated he didn’t have anything to say.”
Several thousand Oxycodone tablets was found in the vehicle by Luttrell after a probable cause search of the vehicle was made. Also confiscated were two cellphones and an iPad.
Price is held on a $100,000 cash bond with a court date set for August 30 in Knox District Court.
