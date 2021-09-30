Jacob Davis may be a Michigander, but he traces his families roots to Knox County in the 1800’s. Now he’s launching a line of outdoor apparel and gear that honors that Kentucky heritage.
Davis calls Taylorsville, just outside of Louisville, home these days. Most days he can be found working his long-time job at the Ford plant in Louisville. But often, five or more times per month, he makes the trip down to Knox County where his family has owned land since 1893.
“I fell in love, I need to move to Kentucky,” Davis recounted of a trip he’d taken to the family property when he was 14 in 2004. By then he had been an avid hunter and fisherman for two to three years. Over the years, Davis has enjoyed the outdoors of Knox County and the community around it, “I’m really big into the small-town community.”
After one hunt, Davis’ father purchased customized hats, sparking an idea for Davis. “I always wanted to be in the outdoors industry,” he said. Davis began recording his hunts and wearing custom gear. “People liked it,” he said of the unique apparel he wore on camera. In March he began to sell some of the custom designs and Davis Branch Outdoors was born.
“I always felt like I had a tie here, I felt at home,” said Davis regarding Knox County. From shirts that read “Barbourville” to the “1893” emblem, Davis Branch Outdoors apparel pays homage to Knox County and the Davis family’s roots here. “It’s aimed at the working folks. People that work all day then ride up the mountain to set a trail cam or wake up early to put out feed,” he stated.
In addition to branded merchandise, Davis also offers customizable apparel, hats, coozies, and more. He also continues to film his own hunts, aiming for a realistic approach to hunting. “It’s not like those shows where you see the guys looking at a field with 30 deer standing there,” he said. Davis aims to teach and be a role model for the next generation of hunters, a hobby he pointed out was seeing fewer and fewer newcomers.
All Davis Branch Outdoors products are made in the USA, often by Davis himself. Other items like leather coozies are made by a Pennsylvania craftsman. An online store is expected to open in early October.
You can visit the brand at davisbranchoutdoors.com and on Facebook and YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.