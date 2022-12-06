Matrone

Mike Matrone spoke at the Knox County UNITE Coalition meeting at Union College on Tuesday. Matrone, a New York native, shared the testimony of his life. He spoke on how a rough start in life gave way to him idolizing the wrong figures. Growing up in an Italian crime-controlled neighborhood, Matrone soon found himself mixed in with the wrong crowd. Soon, he found himself staring down the barrel of a 30-year federal prison sentence. Fortunately, Matrone only had to serve eight years in prison.

While working as an inmate, he developed an interest and furthered his knowledge in graphic design. Following his release, and seeking his first job, Matrone found work as a graphic designer. However, after being offered a job that was listed at three times the amount of pay than what was offered, he knew he needed to make a change.

Recommended for you