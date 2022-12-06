Mike Matrone spoke at the Knox County UNITE Coalition meeting at Union College on Tuesday. Matrone, a New York native, shared the testimony of his life. He spoke on how a rough start in life gave way to him idolizing the wrong figures. Growing up in an Italian crime-controlled neighborhood, Matrone soon found himself mixed in with the wrong crowd. Soon, he found himself staring down the barrel of a 30-year federal prison sentence. Fortunately, Matrone only had to serve eight years in prison.
While working as an inmate, he developed an interest and furthered his knowledge in graphic design. Following his release, and seeking his first job, Matrone found work as a graphic designer. However, after being offered a job that was listed at three times the amount of pay than what was offered, he knew he needed to make a change.
While working to get away from his past habits, Matrone was also locked in a battle of addiction, not for himself, but for his daughter. Unfortunately, Matrone's daughter lost her battle with addiction. It was then that he decided to make a change, and begin anew elsewhere. Thanks to a Google search, Matrone came across land for sale in Barbourville.
Once visiting the property he, and his wife Anne, made an offer. While having work done in preparation of moving to the property, Martone met Bobby Mills. Mills talked Matrone into attending church regularly, and for the first time in his life, Matrone said he felt the presence of the Holy Spirit.
Matrone attributes the LORD for changing his life for the better saying, "he was always trying to steer me in the right direction, I just never noticed what was truly taking place in my life during those times." Matrone now ministers to those who are incarcerated, along side other members of the Barbourville community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.