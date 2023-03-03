It was in 2004 that Lynn Camp Baptist Church dedicated its ‘ROC’ building. The ROC is a recreational facility the church uses for many things. It consists of a gym, full kitchen, as well as an abundance of classrooms they use for youth ministry.
The building has been a blessing over the years for the church, not only for the doors it has gotten for the church, but for the community as well.
It has been the home for various wedding receptions, yard sales, basketball camps, and a plethora of other events.
However, it was also a major undertaking for the church and its congregation. The building, as useful as it has been, also put the church in major debt, debt that was supposed to last all the way up till the year 2032.
However, that plan changed. Since the beginning of his tenure, one of Pastor Justin Morris’s biggest goals and dreams, outside of ministry work, was to see the debt paid off. For Morris and the congregation of Lynn Camp Baptist Church, that dream became a reality. Nearly ten years early.
Actually, if you ask the members of Lynn Camp, they would tell you it was a miracle. When asked about it, this is what Pastor Morris had to say. “The miracle that God worked here hasn’t changed the mission of the church. That will never change. We’ve been called to reach the lost, disciple believers and to glorify Christ as a church family. While I am aware that God didn’t need me to do this great movement, I’m thankful that I was able to witness it.”
For Morris and the congregants of Lynn Camp, a church that has been a staple in its community for 218 years, this miracle came much sooner than anticipated, however, in the eyes of this church, the mission has just begun.
