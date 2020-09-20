A Barbourville man was arrested the evening of September 11 after a traffic stop for a missing passenger mirror.
Barbourville Police initiated a stop of a black Nissan Altima around 5:10 p.m. The car was missing the passenger-side mirror and swerved multiple times in front of Officer Eric Martin. The vehicle failed to yield when Martin turned on his lights and turned into Jordan Manor without a signal.
David Hall, 31, reportedly had bloodshot, dilated eyes and was slow to respond to questions. Hall failed to complete field sobriety tests and while performing a one leg stand counted to 30 in 11 seconds.
Hall consented to a search of his vehicle which yielded multiple suboxone tablets, Xanax bars, and a baggie containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. He was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Hall was charged with careless driving, driving under the influence, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degree, second degree fleeing police, failure to produce an insurance card, no registration receipt, and license to be in possession. He is held on a $5,000 cash bond plus home incarceration.
