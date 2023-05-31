The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its May luncheon Tuesday on the campus of Union College.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell was the guest speaker for the event, emphasizing economic and industrial growth in the county.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce held its May luncheon Tuesday on the campus of Union College.
Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell was the guest speaker for the event, emphasizing economic and industrial growth in the county.
“Exciting things are going on in Knox County,” Mitchell exclaimed, as he shared some of the projects that the County has in the works.
Mitchell discussed the $5.2 million of the Knox County Detention Center who lodges over 400 inmates from not only Knox, but surrounding counties as well and state inmates. Mitchell also praised the staff at the Detention Center for their hard work.
Mitchell discussed industrial development for the County and talked about the desire to hire someone to represent Knox County in this area while looking to start economic development through an industrial board. He shared that the County has applied for $7 million in grants for an economic development project.
The County was awarded $6.5 million for three projects within the Knox Utility Commission, including a ‘Cleaner Water Act’. He shared that Stinking Creek was promised clean water 20 years ago while still having “orange, yellow, uncommonable water” in their community and while discussing working on getting cleaner water out into the County.
Mitchell discussed the “Shift Program” - organizing structure and pathways to improve traffic roadways and working towards doing away with the underpass and also improving roads that include Ky. 11 and Ky. 229.
Next was the Cumberland Run project, a $14 million project in Corbin that is anticipated to open this coming July.
He also discussed the Pepsi Distribution Center relocating to Knox County from Whitley County.
The Sports Complex was a major focal point of discussion as the project broke ground on May 30. It is a $6.5 million, 100 acre project that will include multiple baseball fields, walking trails, an Sensory Park area, amphitheater, among many other features.
The fields will be open for local use Mondays through Thursdays with weekends being used for travel ball, which should provide an economic boost for the County.
The County is also working on what Mitchell referred to as the “Appalachian Triangle,” a multi-county venture that will focus on adventure tourism for incoming vacationers.
Mitchell also discussed improving reach for quality internet throughout the county.
In other discussion, it was noted that the upcoming KCEOC Ken-Ducky Derby is scheduled for June 17.
• The Women of Business Luncheon was a success, raising $1,512. It was announced that the next meeting would take place at Barbourville Health and Rehab.
• The next UNITE meeting will take place June 6.
• Prayer on the Square will take place June 1 at 6:30 PM.
The Chamber is still seeking sponsors for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace ‘Build a Bed’ project.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.