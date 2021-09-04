Two Knox County men have been indicted on more charges for receiving stolen property in June of this year.
Last month, 32 year old Anthony Smith and 43 year old Allen Honeycutt were indicted for stealing and receiving stolen logging chains. Honeycutt has been held since June 10 in connection to stolen equipment from Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department; he was indicted for that crime this month. Smith was arrest a day later on June 11 after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Rice Hill Lane. Smith’s arrest came after multiple accounts of fleeing law enforcement.
Smith and Honeycutt were indicted last Friday on two separate counts of receiving stolen property valued over $500. Once for gear stolen from the fire department and once for stolen tools, a laptop, and television. Both received multiple persistent felony offender counts and Smith was indicted separately for first degree fleeing police and receiving stolen property for being in possession of an ATV stolen from Honeycutt on June 9.
Smith is held on a total bond of $36,300. Honeycutt remains held on $36,000.
