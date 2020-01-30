Mother charged after crash seriously injures children

A single-vehicle crash Monday night involved a mother and three children.
Knox County Deputy Elijah Broughton responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on Ky. Hwy. 11 Monday night, January 27, 2020 at Green Road.
When Broughton arrived, he observed a 2006 tan Chevy Malibu over an embankment lodged against a tree. Members of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department were removing three small children trapped inside the vehicle.
The driver, also mother of the children, 34-year-old Laurel Nicole Sanders of Woolum, KY, was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence and three (3) counts of Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree.
The three children, ages ten, seven and three, were all severely injured and transported by Knox EMS to Baptist Health in Corbin. All three were then airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington.
Sanders suffered serious facial injuries and was later airlifted to UK Medical Center.
