A motion by Patrick Baker to either dismiss or limit his sentence in a federal murder case was denied by a U.S. District Court judge on Friday.
Baker was originally set to be sentenced in December after being convicted in August for the murder of Donald Mills. Shortly before the original sentencing hearing, the Baker legal team filed a motion to either dismiss the case, citing double jeopardy, or limit his sentence to the 19 years imposed by the state after Baker’s 2017 trial.
In a memorandum issued last Friday, Judge Claria Horn Boom denied both the sentencing motion and a second motion asking for the release of records purported to show that the federal government offered time off of sentencing in exchange for the testimony of some witnesses - what would amount to a violation of precedent in the Supreme Court cases of Brady v. Maryland and Giglio v. United States. The court found there was “no evidence or credible allegations as to the existence of an undisclosed, pre-trial agreement with any of the three witnesses that would trigger a Brady/Giglio violation…”
The court found that Baker’s team failed to cite “a single case in support of his double jeopardy argument.” The court cited the concept of dual-sovereignty and previous court precedent in its ruling on the double jeopardy claim, an issue also brought up during the trial and covered previously in The Mountain Advocate.
The second aspect of Baker’s sentencing motion was to limit his prison time to 19 years, the amount he was given in his earlier 2017 state conviction. Baker’s team argued that his federal indictment constituted “vindictive prosecution,” as retaliation for his controversial pardon by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin. The Courier-Journal reported last June that the F.B.I. is investigating whether a fundraiser held by the Baker family for Bevin was related to the pardon. Baker’s legal team further argued that “any attempt by this Court, or the prosecutor, to sentence him to a term of imprisonment greater than he received in state court “would be presumptively vindictive.”
Boom’s memorandum states that “these arguments fare no better than his double-jeopardy argument.” The 25-page document notes that while Baker cited some cases involving prosecutorial and judicial vindictiveness, his team “failed to analyze how those cases square with the facts in this case.” The court also notes it will follow federal sentencing guidelines and that “the Sixth Circuit has held that it would be impermissible for this Court to consider his state sentence in determining his federal one. “
With both motions denied, Baker is due to be sentenced at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18. Court documents show that prosecutors believe Baker’s sentence should be enhanced, in part due to his impersonation of a US Marshal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.