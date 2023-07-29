SOUND OF FREEDOM
RATING: PG-13
HHHH
“God’s children are not for sale.”
That powerful statement is a quote from Tim Ballard, the inspiration for the movie “Sound of Freedom,” based on true events from Tim’s life from the time he worked for Homeland Security to running an organization, Operation Underground Railroad, dedicated to rescuing children from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation.
The movie centers around his experience in saving a young boy from the hands of a sex trafficker, only to learn that the boy’s sister was sold elsewhere. After returning the boy to his father, Ballard set out on a mission while still working with Homeland Security to locate the sister.
The movie “Sound of Freedom” was made over five years ago, and was owned by some major corporations, including Disney. For various reasons, most of which are not clear, the movie was shelved. A relatively low-budget movie that included power actors Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino in lead roles wasn’t filled with foul language, but did have a few words here and there, and was not graphic, especially considering the subject matter of the film. When Angel Studios, the Christian movie firm behind the highly popular Bible series “The Chosen” took ownership of the movie, they initially released it to a small group of theaters across the country. As popularity continued to grow, this unseeming blockbuster movie has done better overall at the box office than the big summer blowout movies that surrounded it, including Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Flash. The numbers don’t lie. People are coming in droves to see this telling of a true story.
The nature of the movie is heavy and dark. It’s depressing, but hopeful. We watch as Ballard hits roadblocks of his own in his efforts to find the lost sister, ultimately quitting his job to do the right thing. Going on his own with the help of others, some in low places, he was able to bring down large sex trafficking operations and eventually rescued the sister. With the children safe and back with their father, Ballard knew his mission and has been at it ever since.
While the movie is such a heavy and dark theme and tackles a very messy and emotional subject such as child sex trafficking, it does so with an amazing amount of skill and grace. Nothing is graphic about the children, but through Caviezel’s emotional portrayal of Ballard, we can follow the heartbreak and hope through his eyes without having to view the disgust with our own.
I want to encourage our local theaters, especially our Knox Drive-in and city officials, to please show this movie for at least one weekend, if not two. People will come to see it. They need to see it. I needed to see it.
