Knox Courthouse

The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments for July on Friday, July 22. 

Two London women were indicted in separate cases involving bad checks written to a local auto dealership. The Grand Jury charged that on Nov ember 30, 2021 Thelma Collins, 46, purchased a 2017 Ford Explorer from Legacy Ford with a bad check for the $1,000 down payment. Connie Feltner, 40, was also indicted for writing a bad check to Legacy Ford for $1,800 on February 3 of this year. Both women are charged with theft by deception valued $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.

Recommended for you