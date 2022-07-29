The Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments for July on Friday, July 22.
Two London women were indicted in separate cases involving bad checks written to a local auto dealership. The Grand Jury charged that on Nov ember 30, 2021 Thelma Collins, 46, purchased a 2017 Ford Explorer from Legacy Ford with a bad check for the $1,000 down payment. Connie Feltner, 40, was also indicted for writing a bad check to Legacy Ford for $1,800 on February 3 of this year. Both women are charged with theft by deception valued $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
Lawanna Brock, 53, was indicted on four counts for a September 2019 incident. Brock is accused of forging a prescription and representing herself as a practitioner. She allegedly performed a medical procedure on another individual without having a medical license. She is charged with forgery of a prescription, assuming a false title to obtain a controlled substance, practicing medicine without a license, and wanton endangerment first-degree.
Julie Bright, 26, of Gray was indicted on two counts of program assistance fraud. The Grand Jury charged that between May 2019 and February 2022, Bright fraudulently received $19,553 in SNAP benefits by making false statements or misrepresenting herself. In count two, she is accused of fraudulently receiving $61,596 in MA benefits.
Tristan Rice, 18, of Barbourville was indicted on six counts of rape in the first-degree. Rice was arrested on March 1 after a report to Barbourville Police involving a minor victim; a second victim was discovered following an investigation. He was released on March 9 on a $25,000 bond. Rice was arrested on July 22 upon indictment and is held on a $50,000 bond as of press time.
Dennis Ray Sharp, 46, formerly of Knox County and now of Decatur, Alabama, was indicted on 21 counts. He is accused of seven counts each of incest, first-degree sexual abuse, and rape in the first-degree. The alleged events occurred from March 2010 to February 2016. An arrest warrant was issued for Sharp upon indictment with a $50,000 bond.
Other indictments returned by the Knox County grand jury:
