The jury trial for a man charged in the 2019 murder of Charles C. Davidson of Corbin is scheduled to begin Tuesday, August 10 in Knox District Court.
Jeffery Todd Hammons, 54, is charged with the fatal stabbing of Davidson with a kitchen knife. Davidson was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital by two women — one of which owns the home where the incident took place. Davidson died from his injuries. The stabbing took place at a residence in the Walker community of Knox County.
According to Kentucky State Police, Davidson did not live at the residence, nor was he related to anyone living there.
Hammons fled the scene of the crime and was later found and arrested by KSP in Whitley County.
A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Hammons in March 2019, charging him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree. The indictment indicates that Hammons allegedly stabbed Davidson multiple times leading to his death.
Hammons has remained incarcerated in the Knox County Detention Center where he is held on a $500,000 cash bond plus home incarceration. His attorneys had requested the initial $1,000,000 bond be reduced in January 2021.
