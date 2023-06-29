Knox Historical Museum representative Steve Valentine shared with the Mountain Advocate that they began the moving out process on June 27 out of the Barbourville Municipal Building.
The Museum will be moving to the old Lawson Furniture building now owned by KCEOC.
All the museum belongings will remain there until they have a permanent location.
It was previously announced that the museum will be closing its doors while the city renovates the Municipal Building.
Valentine and Doug Bargo both shared that the museum has very little steady income.
There is a savings account, website and the Knox Countian, a magazine the museum has published periodically throughout the year.
Donations have helped pay the cost of the move which though beginning on June 27 will look to continue and finish on July 12.
Bargo shared that additional donations can be accepted through PayPal on the website.
"We appreciate every dollar that we get" "It will not go wasted" exclaimed Bargo.
Once the move is complete, the museum hopes to reopen its genealogy department via the website or khmgenealogy@gmail.com, the museum hopes to have phone lines open soon.
With that, the museum also hopes to have the doors back open in the near future for the community who wants to share historical information.
All in hopes of doing their part of upholding the history of Barbourville and Knox County.
