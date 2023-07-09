Advocate Memories column

Do you remember the simple child’s prayer of faith, “Now I lay me down to sleep”? My mom taught this prayer to me long ago. It was our ritual as we prepared for sleep each night.

I remember being frightened by the line, “if I die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take”. I was a good-sized girl before finding comfort in those words. I came to understand the meaning of the prayer by the time my younger brothers were kneeling with me at bedtime.

