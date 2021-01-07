Information remains limited on a man who nearly struck a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy head on around midnight Sunday.
Deputy Scotty Wilson was traveling when a 1999 Ford Econoline van appeared in his lane going the wrong way. Wilson was able to narrowly avoid the collision and turned around to stop the vehicle to get it out of the wrong lane.
Wilson made contact with the driver and noticed an open container in the vehicle. The driver admitted to smoking marijuana around the Cincinnati area before driving on through Kentucky and gave consent to search the rest of the van.
The driver would later identify himself as Bo Wurley and provide an out-of-state social security number. As of press time his identity has not been verified.
Wurley was unable to successfully perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. Wilson would also discover a pipe with suspected marijuana residue after continuing his search.
Wurley was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he was initially booked as “unknown.” He remains in custody charged with first degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, no registration receipt, no operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.