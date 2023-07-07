In a town known more for its fried chicken than its frightful criminals, an uproarious evening of food, friends, and fiends is about to unfold that is sure to have, “Something for everyone,” said local playwright, Cat Goguen.
“The Reveal,” an interactive dinner theater experience, presented by Tri-County Mystery Meets, LLC, will feature local performing artists and food by Eastern Kentucky Catering, at the historic venue, The Pennington, in Corbin on July 29 and August 6, 2023.
It is set in that most terrifying and mysterious of events, a 30-year high school reunion.
The show is the answer to a call to, “Live life with gusto!” for Goguen of Barbourville , who co-owns and produces the troupe with Gary Bryant of London. “In February, I had a very serious surgery and thought I might not survive…when I did…that was the moment for me that I knew that I’d be doing all the things I had dreamed of, and this has been a dream of mine for several years,” she explained. “ I wanted to give adult actors from the Tri-county region a chance to perform theatre and to get paid for their work.”
It is a dream come true for the cast, as well. “(This show) is a great outlet for creative expression,” said Amanda Jones of Williamsburg who plays a sexy Venus with a secret, “…you get to be another version of yourself…and a chance to let your creativity shine.”
