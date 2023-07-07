Mystery Meets

In a town known more for its fried chicken than its frightful criminals, an uproarious evening of food, friends, and fiends is about to unfold that is sure to have, “Something for everyone,” said local playwright, Cat Goguen.

“The Reveal,” an interactive dinner theater experience, presented by Tri-County Mystery Meets, LLC, will feature local performing artists and food by Eastern Kentucky Catering, at the historic venue, The Pennington, in Corbin on July 29 and August 6, 2023.

Recommended for you