A Federal Grand Jury has indicted a Knox County man for illegally distributing oxycodone pills.
The indictment for Franklin Hammons was filed on April 28 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Hammons faces one count - conspiracy to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance between April 1, 2012 and April 10, 2022.
On April 10, $1,974,159 was seized from two properties on T-Run Branch in Artemus as part of the investigation. An arrest warrant for Hammons was also issued upon his indictment. If convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1,000,000.
The case against Hammons is related to another federal trafficking case filed in March that involves the distribution of opioids throughout Eastern Kentucky. In December 2020, Hammons was arrested as part of Operation Winter Frost. Roughly $20,000 and two vehicles were seized from him at that time.
