The United States Census Bureau estimates only 53 percent of Knox County households have broadband internet subscriptions. A recent study found Kentucky has the ninth-highest percentage of households without broadband access.
The 2008 Broadband Improvement Act required the Census Bureau to begin collecting data on computer and internet use. Since 2013 the yearly American Community Survey has done just that. The most recent survey estimates 53 percent percent of Knox Countians and 75 percent of Kentuckians have broadband subscriptions.
The state has sought to expand internet service through the Kentucky Wired network, 3,000 plus miles of high-speed fiber optic cable linking every county in Kentucky. The network “is a “middle mile” project connecting government offices, universities, community colleges, State Police posts, state parks, and other government institutions to the global internet,” per the state website.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell says Kentucky Wired was connected at the Knox County Courthouse within the past month. He stated the network will be greatly appreciated once it can be expanded to rural areas. “The problem is we are not at that point yet,” he said.
Mitchell says the next phase is to build out into rural areas. He went on to praise the leadership of Congressman Hal Rogers for pushing the program ahead. “We are extremely grateful for his leadership and vision,” he stated.
Barbourville Schools Superintendent Kay Dixon spoke to the importance of internet access, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. “Internet access has never been more important for students attending Barbourville Independent School or for that matter all schools in Kentucky,” she stated. Both Barbourville and Knox County Schools have been forced to rely on formats such as Zoom, Google Classroom, and Skype to remain in touch with students. Dixon stressed that while virtual learning is no replacement for in-person classes, “utilizing technology is as close as it can get to being in those classrooms.”
