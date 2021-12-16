Saturday’s powerful tornadoes that ravaged through western Kentucky brought to light the need for an expanded weather alert system for Knox County.
For at least two decades, the City of Barbourville has had its own manual weather alert system in place. Most days at noon, sirens blare out across the city as officials test the sirens. “The sirens do need work sometimes,” said Mayor David Thompson when asked if the daily test of the sirens was effective. “Over the years we’ve had several problems.” Daily tests alert city officials to sirens that need work such as replacing batteries or other maintenance.
When asked if there was concern people might get used to hearing them daily after so many years and not pay attention to them, Thompson said, “You’ll hear it if it goes off at seven o’clock at night and wonder why it’s going off,” a time outside the normal testing window.
The city wrote a grant in 2020 to expand the system farther into the county in several directions, such as near Knox Central High School, behind the water plant on US 25E and at Apple Grove at the former Warner’s building. The initial grant was denied; however, city officials continue to write for grants in hopes they will eventually be awarded one.
“Maybe with this happening (the past weekend) they’ll be a little more forgiving with those grants,” Thompson added.
City Code Administrator Corey Moren said the city will be rewriting the grant once the window for the application period reopens.
According to Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell, his office has an ongoing hazard mitigation plan grant application that has been submitted for some time now that could include warning sirens in the county. That process is a slow one, and Mitchell encouraged people to use a resource already in most people’s hands — their smartphone. Depending on your phone, turning on the “emergency alert” function is an easy way to get government-issued alerts when disaster strikes. “I would encourage everyone to turn on their phone alerts on,” said Mitchell.
This is an ongoing story.
