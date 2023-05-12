Needed: A Community of Safe Havens

How do we as a society help those who are dealing with mental illness? Reverend Leonard Lester advises that the Community of Faith is the anecdote to what causes mental illness such as suicide/depression. He explained that suicide is a desperation to make the pain they are dealing with stop.
Therefore, people suffering from mental illness need ‘Safe Havens.’ That is people who they can trust for mental/spiritual support any time during the day or night. They need people who will simply listen to them.
Lester commented, “It doesn’t take a lot of training. You just do what the Bible says, “Weep with those who weep and rejoice with those that rejoice. Those in pain need to know that there is nothing wrong with their crying.” He continued, “Just being there for the depressed person is huge!”
According to Lester, the compassion shown by giving one’s undivided attention to the depressed person’s words and their emotions breaks down tremendous barriers. In addition, it helps when they are spoken to in truth and love.
The Bible says, “In the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every word be established,” Lester reminded. “Therefore, when two or more people are speaking truth to the depressed person and praying for them, it will be established by God.”
The depressed person needs to hear what they were made for and reminded of the future that they have as planned by God. Thus, “Preachers need to preach on mental illness and help their congregations to be sensitive to people that they see in pain,” Lester added.
Be aware when people do not act like themselves. In addition to self-hate, they may go to extremes by shouting, cursing, or slamming doors in anger. On the opposite end of the spectrum, they may begin doing risky things to relieve stress that they normally would not do such as driving at an excessive speed.
Everyone carries the weight of pain and joy. In order to give a better understanding of the person living with depression, Lester gives the following example, “Imagine a sailboat on the water that has a threshold. There is initially equal pain and joy on both sides, but as each load of pain is added the boat goes lower into the water. Eventually, it doesn’t take much of a storm for the threshold to be broken and the boat to be swamped with water” In short, just a little thing in a depressed person’s life can cause the threshold to be broken and cause the boat to quickly sink.
Safe Havens are the ones who help keep the wind of joy in a depressed person’s sail and cause them to rise above the waves. Additionally, they help the depressed person to unload bad things from their lives which keeps the water level down on the ship.
Always be aware, everyone in society is navigating a ship for survival. Every word that is spoken either lifts the wind in someone’s sail or loads their ship with extra weight that could take them over their threshold for survival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.