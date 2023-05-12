Needed: A Community of Safe Havens

How do we as a society help those who are dealing with mental illness?  Reverend Leonard Lester advises that the Community of Faith is the anecdote to what causes mental illness such as suicide/depression.  He explained that suicide is a desperation to make the pain they are dealing with stop.  

Therefore, people suffering from mental illness need ‘Safe Havens.’  That is people who they can trust for mental/spiritual support any time during the day or night.  They need people who will simply listen to them.

