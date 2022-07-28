A ribbon cutting ceremony at Color Me Creative was held on Saturday, July 23.
Located across from Hampton Funeral Home, Color Me Creative is a place for all sorts of people to get in touch with their creative side. Offering parties, painting with wine, bachelorette activities, and kids programs; owner Holly Burmeister says “there’s not much I don’t do.”
Parties and other events help pay for other activates at the studio. Burmeister offers art therapy sessions for veterans and victims of domestic violence at little-to-no charge. “I want to get to get to where I don’t charge them at all,” she said. Originally from Pennsylvania, helping others has long been a part of Burmeister’s life. “I’ve worked with special needs kids my whole life,” she stated.
Burmeister moved to Kentucky for a fresh start after the passing of her late husband. She noted that they had always loved the region and moved here just under two years ago. Since then, she has become involved with Knox County American Veterans. After purchasing and renovating the building that houses the studio, she hopes to convert the rest of it into emergency housing.
Color Me Creative is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointment. Appointments and inquiries can be made by calling 570-854-2103.
