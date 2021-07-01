The newly minted Superintendent of Barbourville Schools, Dennis Messer, officially got started at his new gig on Thursday. Messer was quick to get to work on his first day, appointing multiple new members to the staff.
Messer was excited to get things going on his first day. He praised his predecessor, former Superintendent, Kay Dixon, stating that she left him in a good position to make an immediate impact, and has helped him as much as possible thus far.
"I'm excited to be here," he said. "This is something I've dreamed about for a few years now. I'm very prepared. It has helped me to be even further prepared with all of the help I have received from Mrs. Dixon. She has worked with me and has been extremely helpful in this transition. I've been preparing for some months now. It's been a learning process, but it's also been extremely positive. The alumni, community, and staff have all been extremely receptive."
In his first few weeks on the job, Messer hopes to hire more staff to fill out his administrative staff.
"The first couple of weeks, we're going to be hiring more staff," he said. "We're trying to get some folks in here to fill out the administrative staff. We had a high turnover in administrative loss. We lost about three or four really high-quality administrators from this school district. We're trying to replace that, while getting prepared for student arrival in August."
Messer expects this year to look a lot more normal than last year due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations being relaxed to some degree.
"Things are going to look more normal this year," he said. "We're excited about seeing smiling faces. Mask mandates have been lifted for now. We're excited to have a few less restrictions heading into this year. We know that COVID-19 isn't gone, but we are excited that things seem to be trending in that direction. I think that Barbourville Independent did an amazing job of handling the pandemic last season and ensuring the safety of our students. We look forward to getting this school year started."
August 12 will be the first full day of school for students attending Barbourville Independent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.