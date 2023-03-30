Who doesn’t love reminiscing about a more simple time? In a world that seems to run at a lightning-like pace, it’s easy to get caught up in the wear and tear of life and its responsibilities. Kimberly Golden knows and understands this all too well. That is what inspired her to open the newest business in the city of Barbourville.
How many of us remember getting up on Christmas morning excited for what was under the tree and the joy it brought after opening up those boxes?
But as Golden shared, “we all grow up and reality sets in, we forget that.” Hence the name, Forgotten Thingz.
The ribbon cutting ceremony occurred on Monday, March 27. Golden, however, started six months ago selling Barbies and porcelain dolls online. After that, the business continued to grow.
Now she has everything from Barbie dolls, porcelain dolls, and diecast cars to various vintage collectables that date back 50-60 plus years.
“If you don’t see what you need at the store, I will find it. That’s what we take pride in.” said Golden. That being said, you are likely to find what you’re looking for at Forgotten Thingz, which boasts a vast and impressive inventory.
Golden hopes to help what she believes is a budding economy within Barbourville with plenty of potential to continue to grow, while also leaving a mark on the community.
At the end of the day, it’s all about helping to bring joy into people’s lives for Golden. “We want to be the store that you come to for that hard-to-buy-for person,” she said.
Forgotten Thingz is located on Knox Street between Forcht Bank and Tommy’s Rootbeer Stand in Barbourville.
