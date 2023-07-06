With the trading card market back on the rise, Barbourville sees the opening of a brand new business.
Rise Up Cards and Games will host its grand opening on Thursday, July 6.
Located at 219 Daniel Boone Drive Unit 2 in Barbourville beside Cultivate Behavioral Health, and across from Lee’s Food Mart, Rise Up Cards and Games is owned and operated by Josh and Holly Reeves and Dillon Hatfield.
When asked about the inspiration for the shop, Josh shared, “I’ve always been a collector. I was spending quite a bit on my collection.”
That's when Holly came up with the idea through a simple question, “What if we did things the other way?” With that, the spark of a new venture was born.
However, there is more to the inspiration as well. The owners also wanted to provide an opportunity for the community. The group wanted to provide a space big enough for the Pokemon, Magic, and Yugio players to have a safe place to play the games they love, without having to travel to another town to do so.
Josh, along with friend Dillon sold their personal collections in order to start up their new business.
Holly, who Josh referred to as the brains behind the operation, also adds handmade crochet collectibles to the venture under the banner, Hollybell’s Creations.
The group is also currently working towards getting sanctioned to host tournaments for Magic, Pokemon, and Yugio - a process they hope to have up and running within the next two to three months.
The trio is also open to branching out from just reading cards and games to possibly adding comic books and video games to the mix as well, if they can find the right distributors.
With that being said, collectibles and memorabilia is the name of the game for this group.
Along with this focus, fairness for the customer is another point of emphasis.
Rise Up will offer the ability to buy, sell, and trade.
With that, Josh shared, “we wanted a place where if someone had collectibles they wanted to sell, they could come in and get an honest price for it. A place where customers could know they are getting ‘the best price possible.’”
Holly Reeves also added, “If they trade towards products in the store, they get an extra percentage of what we quoted as cash.”
At the end of the day, Rise Up Cards and Games has one goal in mind, to provide a fair and safe environment for their players and customers.
