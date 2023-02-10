‘New Hope’ offers just that: hope

One could argue that you would be hard-pressed to find a better place to live than right here in Eastern Kentucky. From the beautiful mountains, rivers and streams to the friendly and caring people of the community, this truly is one of the greatest places on earth. As wonderful as this area is, however, it isn’t without its flaws.
The area is known for numerous things, however, there is one statistic that unfortunately stands out on a national scale. Appalachia and Eastern Kentucky in particular is considered a hotbed for opioid use. It is an unfortunate truth for the area. With that being said, for the Laurel, Knox, and Clay county areas there is hope, more specifically a ‘New Hope.’
It was nearly three years ago when Keith and Angie Lake opened the doors to New Hope Counseling and Recovery. It has since spread from the London area to additional locations in Manchester and Barbourville, making a tremendous impact on the community.
New Hope offers ‘treated care management’ which includes help with acquiring a GED, employment, medical services, medical insurance, setting goals, and money management while also assisting in acquiring food, clothing, and shelter.
The services offered also include behavioral health as well. You have access to case managers of course, however, there is also access to counseling which includes mental health, substance use disorder, family counseling and parenting classes, grief counseling, domestic violence and anger management, as well as PTSD counseling.
New Hope offers three-month intensive outpatient treatment as well as three-month aftercare services and also offers M.A.T., or medically assisted treatment.
When asked about the treatment center as well as its owners, Social Media Marketing Manager and spokesperson Adam Larkin said of New Hope and its owners, “They're both good Christian people who have a heart for helping the community. That’s why I felt in my heart to work with them, with me having over three years of continuous sobriety." Larkin who, along with working with the recovery center, also runs his own clothing line named ‘GITT’ also stated, “On a daily basis through my clothing company and through New Hope, I’m trying to inspire other people.”
When speaking with Larkin, it is easy to see the belief he has in the recovery center and the work they are doing in and for the community.
A community in dire need of help in the middle of the drug epidemic that has stricken it. Thanks to New Hope Counseling and Recovery, the community now has that help. Thanks to the work they are doing, the community now has a new hope.
