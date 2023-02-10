‘New Hope’ offers just that: hope

New Hope Counseling and Recovery is located on Knox Street in Barbourville.  PHOTO BY LARRY SPICER

One could argue that you would be hard-pressed to find a better place to live than right here in Eastern Kentucky. From the beautiful mountains, rivers and streams to the friendly and caring people of the community, this truly is one of the greatest places on earth. As wonderful as this area is, however, it isn’t without its flaws.

The area is known for numerous things, however, there is one statistic that unfortunately stands out on a national scale. Appalachia and Eastern Kentucky in particular is considered a hotbed for opioid use. It is an unfortunate truth for the area. With that being said, for the Laurel, Knox, and Clay county areas there is hope, more specifically a ‘New Hope.’

