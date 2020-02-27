In just two months since inmates started calling it home, the new Knox County Detention Center has already reached its capacity. For the county, that’s a good a thing financially.
“The new jail has provided us with enough space to accommodate all of our county inmates,” said Jailer Mary Hammons. “Our issues of traveling miles back and forth to six other jails to court is over.”
According to Hammons, a few minor issues have sprung up but were rapidly fixed since the Center’s opening. One of the few problems was “A few cameras out of 140-plus cameras failed to be recording. This problem has already been fixed.” Additionally, “A few plumbing issues (were) also repaired,” she said.
On average, about 200 inmates from Knox County currently reside at the Center. That’s in addition to inmates transported from other counties and state inmates. An estimate earlier in the week put the number of inmates from outside Knox, including state inmates, to be about 132. These out-of-county inmates generate income for the Center, whereas Knox County used to pay out on average at least $50,000 (low-end estimate) monthly for housing, not including transporting, inmates in other counties. The highest monthly cost was about $96,000 for housing. Now, an estimated over $120,000 is generated through housing inmates from other counties, with an estimated annual income of over $1.4 million.
When asked if all Knox County inmates had been pulled back from other counties, Hammons said almost all have been. “We have four that, because of safety issues, cannot come back,” she said.
“Our judges, County Attorney and court system are still working together to move offenders through their cases in a timely fashion,” said Hammons. “We don’t want to keep those with us any longer than necessary.”
As of Tuesday, the population of the Knox County Detention Center was 320, nearly 10 times the capacity of the previous facility. Ten inmates were released after court hearings Tuesday.
“We are thankful for a brand-new, clean facility that is able to house all our county inmates, state inmates and jail inmates from other counties, like McCreary County,” said Hammons. “We are so happy to be here and proud of the support we have received from our community and Fiscal Court.”
