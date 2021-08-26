Over two years into the process amid a global pandemic, the Knox County Public Library is hopeful to see progress soon on its much-anticipated new construction and relocation project.
The project to build a new library began in 2018 and property was acquired at the corner of Daniel Boone Drive, Cumberland Avenue and Broadway Street which housed the former El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Silver Screen Video. The purchase of the property sent the owners of the Mexican restaurant looking for a new space where they reopened across Daniel Boone Drive, rebranding to Los Primos Mexican Restaurant. The other businesses occupying the building had already vacated the property.
Library Director Lana Hale said the purchase of the property decided upon was due to it still being in downtown and its close proximity to the highway. “It was really a selling point for me,” said Hale. A feasibility study was completed to determine the cost of the project versus the library’s ability to pay. “It (the ability to pay for it) was well above what cost we will have in it,” added Hale.
In March 2020, the library sought bidders for an architectural firm to come alongside Codell Construction to see the new facility come to fruition. That effort fell short however due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the library shutter most of its services and hours to the public for the larger portion of the year. The library creatively managed to offer curbside services and online videos for its patrons.
Even though a new surge in COVID cases is striking the area hard, Hale said they are moving forward with the project by reopening the bidding process to hire an architectural firm. The first bidding notice can be found in this week’s issue on page A6. The deadline to submit a bid proposal is Friday, September 17, 2021.
A small amount of asbestos was discovered in the existing structure that sits where the new library will be constructed. The asbestos will be removed before demolition of the building occurs.
According to Hale, once an architectural firm is hired, working along with Codell Construction she will have a clearer construction timeline for the new building. Hale said that she and her team have visited several area libraries, and looked at libraries away from here for inspiration when it comes to designing the new facility and what they will be able to offer.
