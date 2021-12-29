The December meeting of the Knox County Fiscal Court saw the body hear pleas for help to build a new little league facility and approving bonds to help Union College refinance decades-old debt.
At the outset of the meeting, State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith enthusiastically shared the need for new Little League fields for the county. Smith, along with Knox County Little League Vice President and softball coordinator Mike Hensley, asked the Fiscal Court to consider using $50,000 in coal severance funds for the purpose of constructing a new complex to include two fields near Blue Gable Straight. The property to be used is owned by Jeffrey Branum and would be leased to the county for $1 a year.
The breakdown of the $50,000 projected cost includes about $10,000 for land cleanup and development, $17,000 for each of the two fields and miscellaneous expenses. The Little League group would oversee all maintenance using money from concessions and donations from local businesses.
The fields would be available for use by all organizations in the area, including area schools that need ball fields. The fields will be built to KHSAA regulations. While the group asked the Fiscal Court to consider the request for their next meeting, the project will need to be completed and ready for use by April 2022.
Per normal procedures, any work exceeding $30,000 must be bid out. If the fiscal court takes up the motion in its January meeting, a bid notice will be published in The Mountain Advocate.
The group has already met with potential bidders to assess the potential costs of the project.
In other business, the Fiscal Court approved the County Attorney’s delinquent tax report of $10,843.68 and a payment to the American Red Cross in the amount of $2,500, as well as a payment of $10,000 to the Knox County Industrial Development Authority.
The Court also voted to approve the creation of a position of a TAC (Terminal Agency Coordinator) position and an assistant TAC position for Knox County 911. The position is part-time and would be charged with ensuring the county’s 911 system remain complaint with NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and future audits. Knox County 911 currently employees two dispatchers who are TAC-certified. Those serving in the TAC and assistant positions will continue to work as dispatchers when not working in their TAC roles.
On the agenda was discussion and vote on a resolution, 20211222-01, “Union College Project,” allowing the county to secure bonding for Union College to refinance its debt at a lower rate. It was noted that rates are currently cheaper now than when the college last refinanced in 2011. The bonding was not to exceed $13 million.
Since the publication of notice of the bonding request in The Mountain Advocate earlier December, concerns were raised that should the college default on its payments the county taxpayers would be on the line to cover the amount, an amount that could potentially bankrupt the county. However, in a letter from bond attorney Gil Johnson of GBJ & Associates, PLLC it was made clear the county would have zero liability should such a situation occur. In section 14 of the resolution, it reads, “No Debt or Tax Pledge. THE BONDS ARE, AND SHALL BE, A SPECIAL AND LIMITED OBLIGATION OF THE COUNTY AND DO NOT CONSTITUTE A DEBT, GENERAL OBLIGATION, OR BONDED INDEBTEDNESS OF THE COUNTY, THE COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, OR ANY POLITICAL SUBDIVISION THEREOF AND THE HOLDER OR OWNER OF THE BONDS DOES NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO HAVE EXCISES OR TAXES LEVIED BY THE COUNTY, THE COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, OR ANY POLITICAL SUBDIVISION THEREOF FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE PRINCIPAL OF AND ANY PREMIUM AND INTEREST ON THE BONDS. THE BONDS ARE ISSUED UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF CHAPTER 103 OF THE KENTUCKY REVISED STATUTES AND THE RIGHT TO PAYMENT OF PRINCIPAL, ANY PREMIUM AND INTEREST IS LIMITED TO THE REVENUES PLEDGED THEREFORE, AS SET FORTH IN THE INDENTURE.”
In other agenda items, the Fiscal Court also voted to approve paying East Knox Volunteer Fire Department for services rendered to the area once covered by the former Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Payment would be made from the Stinking Creek department’s escrow fund using fees collected. The initial payment amount would be set at $72 per hour, but Fifth District Magistrate Darryl Baker, also chief of West Knox Volunteer Fire Department, argued the amount was not enough. His department charges $250 per hour for use of its engine trucks. “What they presented to us, they’re doing this way cheaper than the fire department I’m with would ever think about doing it,” noting the East Knox department’s equipment costs are the same as West Knox’s.
Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell agreed with Baker, stating that he believes “they’re entitled to more money.” The court eventually voted to allow Mitchell to enter negotiations on a higher pay rate for the East Knox department.
The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on The Mountain Advocate Newspaper Facebook page.
