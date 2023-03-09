One Knox County funeral home has made it a point to invest in its facility as a means to give back to the community.

Owner and funeral director/embalmer Michael Dixon is excited to showcase renovations that have taken place at Hampton Funeral Home, which he bought last Spring. Early in his ownership of the funeral home, Dixon shared ideas to update the facility inside.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

Recommended for you