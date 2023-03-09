One Knox County funeral home has made it a point to invest in its facility as a means to give back to the community.
Owner and funeral director/embalmer Michael Dixon is excited to showcase renovations that have taken place at Hampton Funeral Home, which he bought last Spring. Early in his ownership of the funeral home, Dixon shared ideas to update the facility inside.
Among the updates, new slate blue carpet welcomes families to both chapels. The foyer, while continuing to showcase a more formal appeal to those entering the front doors, remains a comfortable place to gather with family and friends during visitations.
In addition to the new carpet in the chapels, gone are the old, creaking wooden pews. In place of the pews are stackable, mid-back chairs with thick seat cushions and gone are the wooden banister walls that closed off those seated in the front-most pews.
Dixon said he wanted to show that he believes in giving back to the community, and this is one way he’d like to show people how thankful he is.
Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.
