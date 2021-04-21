A new barbershop is now open in Knox County just off of US 25E at Heidrick.
One Eyed Jack’s opened last Tuesday at 48 North KY 11 in Heidrick. The shop is owned by cousins Adam Lay and Brad Howard, whose grandfather was longtime Knox County barber J.W. Warren.
“I wanted to be just like him,” said Lay, who has dreamed of being a barber since he was five years old. Lay graduated from Knox Central in 2019 and went straight to barber school at Campbellsville University, where he graduated in March.
Lay was joined by his older cousin Howard at barber school. A 2007 graduate of South Laurel High School, Howard went on to earn a degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University. Not satisfied with his path, he decided to join Lay at Campbellsville. “We split everything,” he said.
Lay and Howard are looking to giving people an old school barber shop vibe when they come in.
“We want this to be a place people want to come hangout and have conversations,” said Howard.
“It’s like your grandparent’s shop with shaves and hot towels,” added Lay.
Inside the shop is various memorabilia along the walls with a ping-pong table and poker table. Two pillars in the shop are meant to be signed by everyone who comes in after their first cut.
Cuts with shaves start at $15 at One Eyed Jacks, with a deluxe option also available.
The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They currently do not take reservations with walk-ins always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.