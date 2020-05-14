After five years of planning, construction has started on a new substation for the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department. The new station will put everyone in the department’s district within five miles of a firehouse, improving insurance rates for many.
The construction effort broke ground two weeks ago on the new station located near the Gray Dollar General.
The land was donated by the Moses family, owners of Moses Drilling. The department is continuing to raise funds for the $350,000 firehouse. Chief Darryl Baker said membership dues have helped greatly and the department will likely borrow the rest. Grants have thus far proven unfruitful.
The station will place everyone in the West Knox district within five miles of a fire station, a factor that will see many receive a reduction in insurance rates. “Hopefully everyone will be impacted,” said Baker. It’s possible all of the roughly 13,000 people in the district could receive a lower insurance rate.
This will be the departments third station with the other two located near Lynn Camp school and near Kentucky Fried Chicken in Corbin. The department also operates over 300 fire hydrants which help keep insurance rates low and help provide ample coverage, to which Baker stated, “we’re blessed with hydrants.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.