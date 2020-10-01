courthouse

The Knox County Grand Jury did not indict anyone this month. The following actions occurred in Knox County courts Friday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Melissa Wagers- Sentenced to five years probation and to follow all requirements set forth by probation and parole.

Christina Jones- Bench Warrant, no bond.

Michelle Ledbetter- Pleaded not guilty, set for December 9 trial.

Darryl Wilson- Sentenced to five years in jail probated for five years.

Jonathan Bargo- Sentenced to three years in jail diverted for five years. Must pay restitution of $800 and may not possess a firearm.

Jeremy Ketcham- bench warrant, no bond.

Shanna Williams- Sentenced to one year in jail.

Gregory Brown- Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 30 days in jail, license suspended six months plus DUI minimum fines.

Randy Gray- Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 360 days in jail, 180 days to serve, remaining balance discharged for 24 months. No contact with victim.

Donna Smith- Pleaded not guilty. Failed pre-court drug test and remanded to jail.

Lehman Farmer- Charges dismissed after officer failed to appear.

Andres Santiago, Alejandro Manuel, Kevin Santana- Charges dismissed without prejudice.

Tommy Witt- Case waived to grand jury.

Angela Winn- Case waived to grand jury.

Melissa Roark- Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 120 days in jail probated for 24 moths, must complete IOP and pay required fines.

