A man recently arrested with a North Carolina license is a long time Knox Countian with a long record.
Despite his North Carolina address, Jackie Smith has been arrested and booked into the Knox County Detention Center four times since March. After spending nearly a year in jail, he was released in early June 2019. He would not be booked as a North Carolinian until his March 8, 2020 arrest for theft.
Around 3:35 p.m. on Friday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a female being abused while driving on Tru-Haft Blvd. Deputies observed the white Ford Freestar minivan pull into the Minit-Mart, known as the Barbourville Shell, and observed Smith throw something out of the vehicle. Deputies located a bullet on the ground where Smith was seen throwing the object.
Upon making contact, Smith became combative towards the deputies. He held his fist clenched and refused to drop what he was holding and refused to comply with commands. After a brief struggle he was apprehended. Deputies were able to recover a baggie containing a white crystal substance believed to be meth.
Smith was taken to the detention center with charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, fourth degree assault, driving on a DUI suspended license, and contempt of court. He is held without bond and on the contempt charge and a $5,000 cash bond for the assault charge. He is due in court on December 22.
