One would-be racer remains behind bars after he was caught racing on US 25 E early Sunday morning. The traffic stop would yield meth, $2,000 in cash, and a loaded handgun.
Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye observed two vehicles stopped on US 25 E in front of Cumberland Valley Electric around 3 a.m. They were lined up next to each other and took off at a high rate of speed. Tye attempted to stop both vehicles, however one turned down Ky 229 and continued on. The other, a white 2007 GMC Sierra, would finally stop at Union Plaza in Barbourville.
The driver, 25 year old Trevor Helton, was not wearing a seat belt and was unable to provide proof of insurance or registration. Helton had an active warrant in Bell County from February 2020 for commercial traffic violations, he never appeared for arraignment. He had been arrested two previous times this year on that warrant. He was due to appear in court in Madison County on Tuesday and also missed court in Adair County on May 24. During his May arrest for speeding in a freight carrying vehicle, he reportedly told police he doesn’t wear a seat belt due to the death of a family member. His license had expired January 21, 2021 as of that arrest.
Helton’s truck was searched after his stop in Barbourville. Police discovered a pouch under the center console containing digital scales and a glass pipe. The pouch also held a baggie containing what his arrest report describes as “a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.” More suspected meth was found in a separate glass container in the pouch. Helton reportedly claimed the suspected drugs, stating they didn’t belong to his passenger. He also reportedly told police that he uses meth on the road and that he drives a truck for a living. Officers also found $2,203 in cash on Helton and a loaded handgun covered up by a rag.
Helton was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains on a $25,500 bond. He was arraigned Monday and set to return to court on June 22. Including charges from other counties, he is charged with speeding 14 MPH over; unified carrier registration act violations; no ky motor fuel user’s license; driving too fast for traffic conditions; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance; violation part 392 of federal safety regulation; Improper start; racing motor vehicle on highway; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second offence; possession of drug paraphernalia.
