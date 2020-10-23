With Knox County Health Department reporting surges in numbers of positive COVID-19 patients in recent days, a statement has been issued by Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center confirming some of the numbers reported were residents and staff.
According to BHRC Site Administrator Bobbie Mills, “In spite of every effort and the extreme diligence of our staff, Barbourville Health & Rehabilitation Center does have some residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19. Upon learning of positive tests, we immediately notified the local health department, state officials, and our Medical Director. Anyone who has tested positive is being closely monitored and isolated or quarantined according to health department and CDC guidelines.”
Releases from the Health Department indicated large numbers were from a congregated setting, but officials declined to identify the origin of the numbers further with expectation of a release from the affected facility.
On October 7, KCHD reported 36 new positive cases, with 24 coming from the facility. Two days later, KCHD reported 15 new cases with six coming from the facility. On October 12, 13 of 34 cases were reported to be from a congregated setting as well. Finally, on Wednesday, October 14, 13 new cases of a total 31 new cases also came from a congregated setting.
The latest numbers on Tuesday, October 20 for Knox County showed the number of positive cases had risen to 757, with several more in previous days being attributed to infections coming from a congregated setting.
Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced the fourth-highest positive numbers report for Kentucky at 1,312 for the day, bringing the state’s positivity rate to 5.08%.
“Our cases continue to go up, our hospitalization continues to go up and we continue to see more people in the ICU. And if we can’t get everybody’s buy in and we can’t get more people doing the right thing each and every day, my concern is that we are going to experience a real surge that we must avoid,” said Gov. Beshear. “But if we’re going to face it, I want you to know that we are spending our time getting prepared.”
As of Tuesday, Knox County is listed among Kentucky’s COVID-19 “critical” counties with a rate of 31.2 people per 100,000. As of 2019, Knox County’s population stood at 31,145 according to the United States Census Bureau.
KCHD continues to encourage social distancing, frequent hand washing, surface disinfecting and avoiding touching the face, coughing into the elbow and wearing masks.
