It was announced that two Knox County nursing homes have cancelled regular visiting hours until further notice.
The Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center announced on Monday, March 9 that visitors would not be allowed at the facility for some time. The announcement follows guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, the center announced its intentions to suspend visitations with the decision to be reevaluated on a weekly basis. There are currently no cases of the coronavirus strain known as COVID-19 at the nursing home. As of press time there are eight confirmed cases in Kentucky. Those wishing to connect with relatives should consider alternative means such as telephone, video chat, and email.
Churches generally make up the largest gatherings in Knox County on a regular basis, especially of the elderly.
Josh Smith, pastor of East Barbourville Baptist Church, says his church hasn’t taken special precautions yet but emphasized flu prevention practices already in place.
East Barbourville pushes for hand-washing and remaining home if one feels sick; the same practices for preventing the flu are effective in combating coronavirus. Smith added, “We are praying for the healing of those who are infected and for the protection of those who would be most vulnerable.”
Local officials have been in contact daily, sometimes multiple times daily, to touch base. Mayor Thompson, county officials, police, Barbourville ARH, the health department, and others are continuing to monitor the situation. Thompson believes they are working “100% to the best of their abilities to be ready.”
At Knox County Public Schools, custodians have been spending extra time cleaning high-traffic areas, including lunch lines, door knobs, and restrooms. Faculty and staff have received guidance on cleaning commonly touched items and on Monday, a letter was sent home with students detailing common prevention measures.
KCPS Communications Director Frank Shelton stated that the Kentucky High School Athletic Association has advised Knox Central that there are currently no plans to alter the state basketball tournament. Shelton wishes to remind students, staff, and fans that no matter what event they attend, they should avoid touching their face, wash their hands, and cover coughs.
Also announcing visitation cancellations was Christian Care Community, an assisted-living facility in Corbin. The center said it too would evaluate the situation on a weekly basis.
