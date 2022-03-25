A Barbourville Police officer received treatment after he was stuck by a needle during the arrest of a suspect.
Officer Hunter Luttrell responded to a call regarding an intoxicated subject just after 7 p.m. on March 15. Luttrell encountered Justin Smith, 29, on Sycamore Drive shortly after. The arrest citation from the incident states that Smith was “talking out of his head” and was noncompliant, stating he was not going to jail.
Luttrell reportedly asked Smith twice if he had a needle on him. Smith denied having one and said it was “two football fields back,” per the citation. Despite Smith’s denial, Luttrell was stuck by an uncapped needle while performing a search.
Luttrell received medical attention following the incident. Smith was taken to Barbourville ARH himself due to his intoxication level.
Smith remains held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond as of press-time. He is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, third degree assault on a police officer, and wanton endangerment in the first degree. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.
