Ohio fugitive arrested by Corbin Police

An Ohio man was arrested on Monday, February 6 and found to be a fugitive from the law.
Anthony Daily, 30, of Shelby, Ohio was found sitting outside of H&R Block in the Trademark Shopping Center after the Corbin Police Department had received complaints of a suspicious male being near employees vehicles.
When approached by an officer, Daily was found to have slowed speech and had difficulty answering questions due to being incoherent while making little sense in his responses.
Daily had advised the officer that had recently been kicked out of a sober living house for huffing air dusters. Daily was found to have two cans of air duster in his jacket pocket. One looked recently used.
It was also found that Daily was wanted in the State of Ohio for a probation violation on aggravated possession of drugs.
Daily was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (excludes alcohol) is being held for that charge and the Ohio warrant. He is being held on a total $25,750 cash bond for both the intoxication and fugitive charges and remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center as of press time.
