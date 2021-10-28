A Parma, Ohio man was indicted last Friday on one count of theft over $10,000 for stealing a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from Tim Short Auto Mall in Corbin on July 16.
Travis Smith, 28, was arrested on July 25 and held on a $25,000 bond. He was released on August 24 after posting 10% of his bail. An arrest warrant was issued for $10,000 after his indictment. The stolen truck was recovered with major damage per the dealership.
