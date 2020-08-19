A Williamsburg man was arrested after he and an accomplice attempted to steal merchandise from the Ollie’s in Corbin.
Corbin police responded to a reported theft at Ollie’s around 2:14 p.m. on Friday. Employees stated that the two male suspects had fled on foot from the area. One of the men, 30 year old Brent Stevens, was later found and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.
Stevens was reportedly waiting in a red Pontiac G6 while his partner, identified as James Shelby, left the store with $525.62 worth of merchandise. Shelby loaded the goods into the vehicle before being confronted by store staff.
Shelby allegedly told Stevens to start driving as employees attempted to stop them. Steven is said to have put the car into reverse and backed into one of the employees before both men left the vehicle and ran. All of the merchandise in the car was recovered.
Corbin police found Steven behind the Hog Snot Pawn Shop at around 4:30 p.m. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he was later released on a $5,000 bond. He faces a charge of first degree robbery.
