This week I am honored to write about Mary Brown Domek, an amazing woman who was another top player for one of Knox Central’s first emerging women’s basketball teams in the early years of Title IX. Mary was one of a small number of African American women to play basketball for Knox Central during the start of Title IX and during the early years of integration.
In 1975, Mary began attending Knox Central, and in August of 1979 she was awarded a scholarship to Cumberland College. However, she did not get her degree from there. It would be 12 years later that she received her AA from Tallahassee Community College and her BA from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) which was an Historically Black University. Her alma mater has been recognized as playing at Barack Obama’s Presidential Inauguration and for the Queen of England. She received her Administrative Management degree and worked in social services for the state of Florida in various areas for the next 30 years retiring at 58.
Her mentors have been many, but foremost was her Mother who showed her that she could do anything if she had the right motivation and determination. Her mother raised four kids basically by herself. She went through a nursing assistance program and worked at Boone Manor Nursing Home. She also bought her first home at 37 years old and taught herself how to drive.
However, there was Coach Daphne Goodin who told her often, “Mary Brown, you can do anything and achieve anything if you work hard and stay focused.” Coach Goodin was the one who told her that she could be the first in her family to go to college and make something of herself”. It was Coach Goodin’s love, dedication, and sacrifice which helped Mary realize she could not give up on herself.
“There were lots of times I would just say, I can’t,” Coach would say, “Okay give me another suicide.”
(A suicide is a type of grueling running drill where players repeatedly sprint from a starting point to each of a series of lines across the court and back again.”)
All three of Mary’s brothers, Larry, Curtis, and Charles (Bobby) were her heroes who constantly encouraged her. They didn’t show her any mercy when she played with them. Her brother Larry used to say to her, “Sis, if you can beat us, you have nothing to worry about playing against those girls; you can do this. Hence, my fade away jump shot and rebounding skills were outstanding.” (A fadeaway is a jump shot taken while jumping backwards, away from the basket creating a space between the shooter and the defender making the shot much harder to block.)
Mary currently resides in Barbourville, is married with 5 adult children, and has two grandchildren.
Mary remarked, “Basketball was the vehicle that taught me hard work, hustle, determination, and perseverance. That’s how basketball has impacted my life.”
I would like to thank Mary Brown Domek for allowing me to interview her.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook Messenger.
