One year ago on March 11, 2020, the World health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.
Kentucky reported its first case on March 6. On March 16, Governor Andy Beshear announced the first orders meant to quell a pandemic that would go on to kill over 535,000 Americans and over 5,100 Kentuckians as of March 16, 2021. Over the past year, business, schools, and hospitals adapted to what became a new reality. Events from the Kentucky Derby to the Daniel Boone Festival were cancelled. Some Knox County businesses such as OldWay Café, Froyoz, and Hibbets Sporting Goods closed during that time.
To capture the effects of the pandemic on Knox County, The Mountain Advocate spoke to various representatives from a range of industries and obtained data from the state. According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Daily Covid-19 report for March 15, 2021, Knox County ranked fifth in the state in new cases with 12 reported, and ranked fourth in incidence rate at 34.9 per 100,000 people. To date, 14 Knox Countians have been confirmed as dying from Covid-19 with 3,076 total cases.
“I feel we’ve done a good job with our small town at following guidelines and making every attempt to stay safe,” said Barbourville Mayor David Thompson.
Thompson called this “the worst year I’ve ever seen as an adult.” He also stated that he hopes “things move forward for our healthcare workers and our school children who’ve bared the brunt of the virus.”
Barbourville ARH Community President Charles Lovell echoed the mayor’s sentiment on healthcare workers.
“We’ve had to juggle taking care of more patients with less staff,” Lovell said, referring to the combination of an influx of Covid patients and staff shortages caused by exposures and positive cases among staff.
At one point most of the ER staff was under quarantine and Lovell noted that administrative staff often had to return to nursing themselves. To his knowledge, Barbourville is the only hospital in the Appalachian Regional Healthcare network where a nurse has died from the virus. “There’s a lot of emotional toll,” he said, recounting times when staff would have to take dying patients to the windows of their rooms so that their loved ones could see them before they passed. “You know someone’s dying, how do you not let them say goodbye?” he added.
Hospital staff also utilized video calls and other methods to allow patients to connect with loved ones. Baby monitors were used to see and speak with patients so that nurses wouldn’t have to constantly put on and take off personal protective equipment (PPE). “Nurses would come out and they’d be wringing with sweat,” Lovell said regarding nurses and the precautions they take when entering a patient’s room. At one point, the ICU was entirely Covid positive patients. “I’m impressed with how well our staff came together and took care of all this,” Lovell said.
The hospital sent patients to hospitals in Cincinnati, Nashville, and Louisville among others. “The public doesn’t realize that there we no beds anywhere,” Lovell remarked. Before Covid, most of Barbourville ARH’s patients we outpatient. The pandemic flipped that entirely. “I hope soon we can get back to outpatient care. I hope people feel comfortable getting care and that they know there’s a good hospital right here in Barbourville,” Lovell stated.
Schools faced a number of challenges from the pandemic. From going fully virtual with learning at home, to hybrid in-person/virtual plans, Knox County’s two districts found numerous ways to adapt in the year of Covid.
“To say this year has been challenging might be slightly understated however as educators and health and wellness providers, we all have learned valuable lessons and skills that have challenged us to go beyond modes and methods we were familiar with,” said Barbourville Superintendent Kay Dixon.
Both school districts worked with programs like Save the Children to distribute thousands of meals to students and families over the past year. In time, these food programs would be offered to families by churches and KCEOC as well.
Schools also set up Wi-Fi hotspots in parking lots and purchased new technology for students to meet the internet needs of students; in May of 2020, The Mountain Advocate reported that just 53% of Knox County households had broadband internet.
“As our start date continued to get delayed in August and into September, another issue arose which was homes without Internet access. Our technology staff worked out agreements with local cellular providers to provide hotspots to those households,” said Knox County Schools Communications Director Frank Shelton.
Although the ability to conduct virtual learning has been a huge help, the effects of school closings can have a negative impact; a December report form NBC News found that an “average student in grades 3-8 who took a math assessment this fall scored 5 to 10 percentile points behind students who took the same test last year.”
Both districts worked hard over the summer to get students back to in-person learning. “This past summer, we realized that something different had to be in place for the fall. Our teachers spent many days learning new ways of presenting instruction virtually while the district was working to provide Chromebooks to all the students that needed one,” said Shelton.
While many students did return to in-person learning, many others continued virtual learning, “beginning on the first day of this school year and without fail teachers provided real time instruction from 8-3pm daily,” Said Dixon, regardless of whether the student was in the classroom or on-line.
From the beginning of the pandemic to today, staff from Barbourville and Knox County Schools have gone above and beyond their already strenuous call of duty. Staff took up increased sanitizing, prepared and delivered food, and gave students even more of their own time. From graduation parades, to state-of-the-art cleaning equipment, the districts have found several ways to adapt. “I am extremely proud of our faculty and staff as well as our students as they have not only met the challenge, but have accomplished what they once thought might be impossible. They rose to all challenges. The staff provided quality instruction, ongoing food service and numerous services to be able to meet the emotional and social needs of our students without them even being in the building,” said Dixon. “Everyone, from families to teachers, has learned different lessons from the pandemic. For us, it is the importance of continuing instruction and preventing the summer slide from happening during the school year,” Shelton stated.
Knox County businesses have faced a number of challenges throughout the pandemic. Like Barbourville ARH, many have had to deal with staffing shortages.
“The biggest problem we have had is with workers getting quarantined,” said Shelia Smith of Mills Brothers Garbage.
Save-A-Lot General Manager Steve Sergent echoed that statement. “People don’t want to be around the Covid,” he said of the difficulty in finding workers. Two Save-A-Lot employees could no longer work there due to health concerns.
Getting stock has also been a problem for local businesses. Sergent stated that production of Save-A-Lot’s store brand soda had been halted due to the nationwide aluminum shortage. “It’s been difficult to get product,” he stated.
“We’ve had to look to other suppliers on some drugs,” said Knox Professional Pharmacy co-owner Cory Smith. Smith said he experienced some early shortages, but nothing major. “It’s taken a bit more effort to find some of the drugs we need,” Smith added. Other items such as diabetic shoes became more difficult to acquire but Smith says most of the issues have subsided by now.
Workers across Knox County have had to change the way they operate. “Our biggest challenge during the pandemic was adjusting to a new way of doing business while we were doing business,” said legacy Automotive Dealer Principal Edward Hyde. “Other than conforming our spaces to promote social distancing and adding lots of hand sanitizer for both customers and employees, we continued with business as usual… Using paper floor mats is also a standard practice we’ve employed for many years to ensure a customer’s car is kept clean while in our care. These practices were certainly beneficial when COVID-19 became an issue, and we didn’t have to establish any new habits to make it work,” Hyde added.
Smith called his staff “courageous” for the way they continued to serve clients, many who’d tested positive; he pointed out his delivery drivers would often deliver to positive patients after the pharmacy expanded to county-wide delivery. Masks have routinely been required at most Knox County businesses, among other safety protocols. Lovell pointed out that while some places may begin to relax those rules, “it’s different with healthcare.” “We’ll be wearing these masks and gowns for a while,” Lovell said, acknowledging that his staff occasionally has to deal with angry individuals.
A recurring theme among employers and workers was the desire to get back to normal. “We are hoping all will get their vaccines so we can move on and get back to our normal lives,” said Shelia Smith of Mills Garbage.
Lovell noted that 62% of Barbourville ARH staff have been vaccinated. “I know that seems low but it’s better than the state average,” he said. Lovell said ARH expects to vaccinate 200 Knox Countians this week, up from the early average of 70 per week.
Cory Smith stated that Knox Pharmacy receives calls regarding vaccines, but so far they haven’t received any. “We’re waiting on the state for right now,” he said.
Hyde pointed out that the pandemic had helped push along the car industry toward the future. “It won’t be long before our customers will be able to buy a car from us completely online (if they so choose), and that includes all the signatures that traditionally have taken place in the dealership. The industry has been inching toward this for years, but the pandemic spurred it along.”
“As I reflect, I think about the loss and hardships within our community due to COVID and the sadness it has brought but I also choose to reflect on the positive, I see a staff doing all they can for the students they serve. They have grown exponentially and COVID has shown just how strong and resilient they are,” said Dixon.
Although numbers are declining, Knox County remains in the red. Knox Countians have shown great resilience over the year. “The community has pulled together and supported those in need,” said Thompson.
While there’s still work to be done, as Charles Lovell said, “I’m most proud we survived, we got through it.”
